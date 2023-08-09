Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stake Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) (TSE:EFR) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 11.4% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 232,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 23,847 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 24.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 227,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 44,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,234,000. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,412 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $173,517.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,612.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $173,517.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,612.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara Appelin Filas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,206.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,486 shares of company stock valued at $499,290. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UUUU has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Energy Fuels from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UUUU

Energy Fuels Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.69.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) (TSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.