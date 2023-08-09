Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock Holdings Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) (TSE:EFR) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 28.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Fuels

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Barbara Appelin Filas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,113 shares in the company, valued at $838,206.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Energy Fuels news, Director Barbara Appelin Filas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,206.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Curtis Moore sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $100,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,168.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,486 shares of company stock worth $499,290 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Energy Fuels from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Get Our Latest Report on Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.69.

About Energy Fuels

(Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) (TSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.