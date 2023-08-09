Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) PT Raised to C$3.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ESI. CIBC dropped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James raised Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$6.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$4.62.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of TSE ESI opened at C$2.81 on Tuesday. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.77 and a 52 week high of C$4.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69. The company has a market cap of C$516.76 million, a P/E ratio of 93.67, a P/E/G ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.10.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.11). Ensign Energy Services had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of C$484.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$499.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.1757444 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ensign Energy Services



Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

