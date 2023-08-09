Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) PT Raised to C$4.50

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ESI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$6.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC cut their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$4.62.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ESI opened at C$2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$516.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.10. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.77 and a 52 week high of C$4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.74.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$484.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$499.00 million. Ensign Energy Services had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.1757444 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ensign Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.