Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 322.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 411,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after acquiring an additional 74,967 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after acquiring an additional 41,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 46,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 16,383 shares during the last quarter.

ENV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $40,151.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $40,151.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Crager sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $389,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,356 shares in the company, valued at $17,465,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,940 shares of company stock worth $648,291. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.56. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $69.22.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $312.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.10 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 7.80%. Analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

