Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,763 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Enviva were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva during the first quarter worth about $316,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enviva by 354.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,284 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enviva by 20.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enviva by 8.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva during the first quarter worth $245,000.

Get Enviva alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 415,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,985.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 415,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,985.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $166,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 315,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,630,305.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 54.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Enviva from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut shares of Enviva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EVA

Enviva Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:EVA opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Enviva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40.

About Enviva

(Free Report)

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.