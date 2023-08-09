EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Director Eugene Roman Sells 1,552 Shares

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total transaction of $368,506.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 982 shares in the company, valued at $233,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $243.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.74. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $462.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EPAM Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 147.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.