ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $65.00. The stock traded as high as $75.90 and last traded at $70.57, with a volume of 38512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.90.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ePlus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 6,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $346,736.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,290.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,434 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 6,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $346,736.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,290.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 1,212.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 862.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 87.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day moving average is $51.97.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $492.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.70 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

