Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

EQNR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.75.

NYSE EQNR opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average is $29.27.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.08). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $22.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,907 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,137,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,122 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 1,107.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,280,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,447 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at $55,819,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 4,648.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,420,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,340 shares in the last quarter.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

