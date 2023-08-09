Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,878 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETRN. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 94,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 25,352 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 710,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 288,102 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 570,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 12.8% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 117,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 13,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 384,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

ETRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $7.05. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $10.48.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is -82.19%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

