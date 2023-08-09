Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,878 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 231.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ETRN opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.19%.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $6.50 to $9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.69.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

