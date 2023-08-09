Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$27.05.

Ero Copper Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$28.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.19. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$11.61 and a twelve month high of C$32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.95.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$136.58 million during the quarter. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 17.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.4472387 EPS for the current year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

