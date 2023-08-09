Eros Media World (NYSE:EMWPF) Trading Up 544,900%

Shares of Eros Media World Plc (NYSE:EMWPF – Get Free Report) were up 544,900% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 2,745 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 10,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Eros Media World Trading Up 544,900.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.

About Eros Media World

(Get Free Report)

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eros Media World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eros Media World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.