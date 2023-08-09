ESR Group (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) and PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Financial Contrast

PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF – Get Free Report) and ESR Group (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PSP Swiss Property and ESR Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PSP Swiss Property 0 2 0 0 2.00 ESR Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

PSP Swiss Property currently has a consensus price target of $115.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.26%. Given PSP Swiss Property’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PSP Swiss Property is more favorable than ESR Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

30.0% of PSP Swiss Property shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PSP Swiss Property and ESR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PSP Swiss Property N/A N/A N/A ESR Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

PSP Swiss Property pays an annual dividend of $3.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. ESR Group pays an annual dividend of $24.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 1,328.1%. PSP Swiss Property pays out 74.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ESR Group pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ESR Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PSP Swiss Property and ESR Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PSP Swiss Property N/A N/A N/A $4.39 27.07 ESR Group N/A N/A N/A $106.53 0.02

ESR Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PSP Swiss Property, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ESR Group beats PSP Swiss Property on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PSP Swiss Property

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail, gastronomy, and parking spaces. It owns 158 office and commercial properties, and 18 development sites and individual projects in Zurich, Geneva, Basel, Bern, and Lausanne. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Zug, Switzerland.

About ESR Group

ESR Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, India, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and New Economy Development. The company invests in properties, co-investments funds and investment vehicles, REITs, and other investments. The company was formerly known as ESR Cayman Limited and changed its name to ESR Group Limited in June 2022. ESR Group Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

