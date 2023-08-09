ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.60

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.60 and traded as high as $17.73. ESSA Bancorp shares last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 21,497 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised ESSA Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ESSA

ESSA Bancorp Stock Performance

ESSA Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of $180.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

Institutional Trading of ESSA Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESSA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 20,766.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 2,577.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 64.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESSA Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.