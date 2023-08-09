Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.69.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPRT. BNP Paribas started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.39%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 494,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,632,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $516,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 131,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

