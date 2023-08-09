Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $207.00 to $206.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Estée Lauder Companies traded as low as $166.73 and last traded at $167.23, with a volume of 287771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $170.15.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.46.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EL

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.