Eukles Asset Management Has $8.42 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Eukles Asset Management reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,204 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.6% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Optas LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $202,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,305,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,331 shares of company stock worth $20,450,828 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $326.05 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.