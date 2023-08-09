Eukles Asset Management Sells 95 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Eukles Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,204 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.6% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,331 shares of company stock worth $20,450,828. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Fundamental Research lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.76.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $326.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.28. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

