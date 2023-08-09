EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16, Yahoo Finance reports. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $170.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. EverCommerce updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of EVCM opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05. EverCommerce has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $13.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EVCM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of EverCommerce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Insider Activity at EverCommerce

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 13,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $157,121.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,863,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,956,188.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EverCommerce news, CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 4,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $51,631.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,169,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,774,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 13,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $157,121.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,863,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,956,188.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,746 shares of company stock valued at $492,661. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,605,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,482,000 after purchasing an additional 122,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 551,952 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 140,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 38,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 24,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Further Reading

