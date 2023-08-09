Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) and Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Financial Survey

Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report) and Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evertz Technologies and Ciena’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evertz Technologies N/A N/A N/A $0.93 10.78 Ciena $3.63 billion 1.71 $152.90 million $1.35 30.87

Ciena has higher revenue and earnings than Evertz Technologies. Evertz Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ciena, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

6.2% of Evertz Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Ciena shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ciena shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Evertz Technologies and Ciena, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evertz Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Ciena 0 2 10 1 2.92

Evertz Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.69%. Ciena has a consensus price target of $63.63, suggesting a potential upside of 52.69%. Given Evertz Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Evertz Technologies is more favorable than Ciena.

Profitability

This table compares Evertz Technologies and Ciena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evertz Technologies N/A N/A N/A Ciena 5.02% 9.31% 4.84%

Summary

Ciena beats Evertz Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions. It also provides video encoders, decoders, and multiplexing products comprising encoders/transcoders, decoders, multiplexers, monitoring and auto-changeover products, and enterprise products; fiber transport products; and audio consoles and processing products, such as mixing consoles, routing and I/O products, summing and processing products, and IP audio gateways. In addition, the company offers asset management and playout products, consisting of asset management, ingest, playout and branding, and transcoding/conforming products; live media production products; routers; flexible media processing products; and IP audio/video processing, media gateway, switch routing, timing, and software defined network orchestration products. Further, it provides USB media recording products; multiviewers comprising IP and SDI multiviewers, MVP, and accessories; RF products; timing and synchronization products; and infrastructure and conversion products. The company serves content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels, and television service providers. Evertz Technologies Limited was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services. Its products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform, 5400 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, and the 6500 Reconfigurable line system, and the 5400 family of Packet-Optical platforms, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and 6500 Packet Transport System. This segment also sells operating system software and enhanced software features embedded in each of its products. The company's Blue Planet Automation Software and Services segment provides multi-domain service orchestration, inventory, route optimization and analysis, network function virtualization orchestration, analytics, and related services. Its Platform Software and Service segment offers OneControl unified management system that support network solutions. The company's Global Services segment provides consulting and network design, installation and deployment, maintenance support, and training services. Ciena Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.

