Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Securities

SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Exelixis

Exelixis Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.67. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $21.87.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $408.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.91 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 9.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 30,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $631,530.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,602.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 30,553 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $631,530.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,602.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $1,093,587.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 571,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,263 shares of company stock worth $2,955,718. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,284,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,546,000 after acquiring an additional 220,099 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 115.9% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,466,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $455,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597,851 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 2.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,279,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,573,000 after acquiring an additional 318,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Exelixis by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,019,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,152,000 after acquiring an additional 423,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.