Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Major Shareholder Acquires $436,935.18 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin purchased 74,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $436,935.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,766,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,621,446.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Expensify Trading Up 1.7 %

EXFY opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $490.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89. Expensify, Inc. has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.17). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 26.34% and a negative net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $40.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on EXFY. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Expensify from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Expensify from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut shares of Expensify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Expensify from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Expensify by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Expensify by 117.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Expensify by 1.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Expensify in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Expensify during the first quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

