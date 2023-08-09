Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Loop Capital

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.00. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.35% from the stock’s previous close.

EXFY has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Expensify from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Expensify from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Expensify from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.64.

Shares of EXFY stock opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $490.29 million, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.33. Expensify has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.17). Expensify had a negative net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expensify will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Openview Management, Llc sold 10,044,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $61,269,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin purchased 425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $2,558,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,692,026 shares in the company, valued at $34,265,996.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Openview Management, Llc sold 10,044,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $61,269,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,342,240 shares of company stock valued at $63,301,785 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expensify during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Expensify during the first quarter valued at approximately $771,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,671,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Expensify by 77.9% in the first quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 464,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 203,400 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

