Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Given New C$1,700.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Free Report) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FFH has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,350.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$875.00 to C$980.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1,367.50.

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

FFH opened at C$1,103.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1,001.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$942.90. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of C$612.00 and a 52-week high of C$1,146.68.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$66.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$57.39 by C$9.39. The business had revenue of C$8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.08 billion. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 167.6274834 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Salsberg sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$988.09, for a total value of C$494,042.50. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

