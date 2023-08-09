Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) PT Raised to C$980.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$875.00 to C$980.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
FFH has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,350.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,400.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1,367.50.
Fairfax Financial Stock Down 2.2 %
Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$66.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$57.39 by C$9.39. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of C$8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 167.6274834 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Eric Salsberg sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$988.09, for a total transaction of C$494,042.50. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Fairfax Financial
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
