FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Major Shareholder Acquires $198,184.00 in Stock

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,184.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,863,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,448,329.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

FBK opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. FB Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $45.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.05.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBK. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $33.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FB Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in FB Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in FB Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in FB Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

