FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $246.14.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $268.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. FedEx has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.60 and its 200 day moving average is $226.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. FedEx’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company's stock, valued at $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after purchasing an additional 209,295,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $766,539,000 after purchasing an additional 491,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $388,787,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

