Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4,142.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FERG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $610,247,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ferguson by 342.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,592,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,118 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $234,993,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $223,405,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ferguson by 8,606.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,095,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,100 shares in the last quarter.

FERG stock opened at $160.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $163.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.46.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ferguson will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.37%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

