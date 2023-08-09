FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $4.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FibroGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James cut shares of FibroGen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. William Blair cut shares of FibroGen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.52 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 246.75% and a negative return on equity of 5,612.46%. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FibroGen will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, Director James A. Schoeneck sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $128,013.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,207.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James A. Schoeneck sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $128,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,207.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Juan Graham sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $30,327.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,700.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,170 shares of company stock valued at $662,386. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,214,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth about $25,090,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 91.8% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,637,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,214,000 after buying an additional 1,262,173 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 84.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,799,000 after buying an additional 1,094,403 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 2,689.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 928,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,869,000 after buying an additional 894,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

