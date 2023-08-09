Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Shares Down 0.2%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.02 and last traded at $20.34. 41,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 21,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.39.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fifth Third Bancorp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITBO Free Report ) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

