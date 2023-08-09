Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Shares Down 0.2%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.02 and last traded at $20.34. 41,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 21,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.39.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79.
Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%.
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
