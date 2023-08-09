Financial Contrast: Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) vs. SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF)

Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF – Get Free Report) and SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of Larsen & Toubro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of SNC-Lavalin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Larsen & Toubro pays an annual dividend of $13.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 41.2%. SNC-Lavalin Group pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Larsen & Toubro pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SNC-Lavalin Group pays out 50.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Larsen & Toubro is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Larsen & Toubro N/A N/A N/A SNC-Lavalin Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Larsen & Toubro and SNC-Lavalin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Larsen & Toubro and SNC-Lavalin Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Larsen & Toubro N/A N/A N/A $58.73 0.54 SNC-Lavalin Group N/A N/A N/A $1.89 16.07

Larsen & Toubro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SNC-Lavalin Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Larsen & Toubro and SNC-Lavalin Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Larsen & Toubro 0 0 1 0 3.00 SNC-Lavalin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

SNC-Lavalin Group has a consensus target price of $47.71, indicating a potential upside of 57.36%. Given SNC-Lavalin Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SNC-Lavalin Group is more favorable than Larsen & Toubro.

Summary

Larsen & Toubro beats SNC-Lavalin Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Larsen & Toubro

Larsen & Toubro Limited engages in engineering, construction, and manufacturing operations worldwide. The Infrastructure segment engineers and constructs building and factories, transportation infrastructure, heavy civil infrastructure, power transmission and distribution, water and effluent treatment, and minerals, and metals. The Hydrocarbon segment provides front-end design, modular fabrication, procurement, project management, construction, installation, and commissioning for the oil and gas industry. The Power segment offers coal-based and gas-based thermal power plants, including power generation equipment with associated systems and balance-of-plant packages. The Heavy Engineering segment manufactures and supplies custom designed, engineered critical equipment and systems to the fertilizer, refinery, petrochemical, chemical, oil and gas, and thermal and nuclear power industries. The Defence Engineering segment designs, develops, produces, and supports equipment, systems, and platforms for the defense and aerospace sectors. This segment also designs, constructs, and repairs/refits defense vessels. The Others segment engages in the realty, smart world, and communication businesses, including military communications; marketing and servicing of construction and mining machinery and parts; and manufacturing and sale of rubber processing machinery. This segment also operates digital platforms, such as SuFin for B2B e-commerce; and EduTech offers engineering and technology related content. Larsen & Toubro Limited was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors. The Nuclear segment offers consultancy, field, technology, spare parts, reactor support, and decommissioning and waste management services, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction management services for clients across the nuclear life cycle; and new-build and full refurbishment services for reactors. The O&M segment provides operations, maintenance, and asset management solutions for bridges, transit systems, highways, and buildings and industrial plants, including power plants, water supply and treatment systems, and desalination plants, as well as postal services and ships. The Linxon segment provides engineering, procurement, management, and construction services for execution of alternative current power substations, including expansions and electrification through repetitive EPC offerings for various markets, including utilities, renewables, conventional generation, transportation, and data centers. The LSTK Projects segment undertakes construction contracts for the mass transit, and mining and metallurgy project. The Capital segment engages in the developing of projects, arranging financing, investing in equity, undertaking complex financial modeling, and managing its infrastructure investments, such as bridges and highways, mass transit systems, power facilities, energy infrastructure, water treatment plants, and social infrastructure. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. was founded in 1911 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

