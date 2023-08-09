Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Invests $226,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $139.94 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.78 and a 200 day moving average of $111.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.19, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.89.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,305 shares of company stock worth $15,656,808. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

