Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.74

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.74 and traded as high as $35.11. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $35.08, with a volume of 37,164,152 shares traded.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.74. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLF. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

