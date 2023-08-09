Financial Survey: ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) versus Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) and ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Applied Materials pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. ASMPT pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Applied Materials pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ASMPT pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Applied Materials has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Applied Materials and ASMPT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Materials $25.79 billion 4.84 $6.53 billion $7.58 19.53 ASMPT N/A N/A N/A $2.23 4.47

Profitability

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than ASMPT. ASMPT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Applied Materials and ASMPT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Materials 24.36% 52.81% 24.89% ASMPT N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.0% of Applied Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of ASMPT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Applied Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Applied Materials and ASMPT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Materials 1 8 19 0 2.64 ASMPT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Applied Materials presently has a consensus target price of $139.19, suggesting a potential downside of 5.96%. Given Applied Materials’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Applied Materials is more favorable than ASMPT.

Summary

Applied Materials beats ASMPT on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. This segment also offers various technologies, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation/nitridation, rapid thermal processing, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, electrochemical deposition, atomic layer deposition, etching, and selective deposition and removal, as well as metrology and inspection tools. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity comprising spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays; organic light-emitting diodes; and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices. The company operates in the United States, China, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Applied Materials, Inc. was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, and laser grooving and dicing. The Surface Mount Technology Solutions segment provides assembly line solutions; DEK printing systems; SIPLACE placement systems; and ASM smart factory tools and services. It also offers agency, logistics, marketing, and property investment services; develops, produces, markets, and sells execution systems software solutions; and trades in semiconductor and surface mount technology equipment. ASMPT Limited was formerly known as ASM Pacific Technology Limited and changed its name to ASMPT Limited in June 2022. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Singapore.

