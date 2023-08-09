Financial Survey: Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) & Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF)

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Free Report) and Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tritax Big Box REIT and Highlands REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tritax Big Box REIT 1 0 3 0 2.50 Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tritax Big Box REIT currently has a consensus price target of $166.67, suggesting a potential upside of 12,622.65%. Given Tritax Big Box REIT’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tritax Big Box REIT is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A Highlands REIT -27.55% -3.51% -2.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tritax Big Box REIT and Highlands REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Tritax Big Box REIT and Highlands REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Highlands REIT $31.36 million 3.68 -$7.66 million N/A N/A

Tritax Big Box REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Highlands REIT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tritax Big Box REIT beats Highlands REIT on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. Tritax Big Box is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development. The Company focuses on well-located, modern logistics assets, typically let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK. The Company seeks to exploit the significant opportunity provided by the imbalance between strong occupational demand and constrained supply of modern logistics real estate in the UK.

About Highlands REIT

Our portfolio consists of office, industrial, retail and apartment assets, an unoccupied correctional facility and unimproved land. This portfolio largely represented the non-core assets of InvenTrust Properties Corp., our former parent, which spun off Highlands REIT in 2016. The spin-off allowed InvenTrust's management to focus on its core portfolio while providing Highlands with a dedicated management team to focus on maximizing the value of our portfolio.

