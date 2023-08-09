Financial Survey: Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) versus Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) and Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Severn Trent and Artesian Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Severn Trent N/A N/A N/A $0.82 39.07 Artesian Resources $98.90 million 4.38 $18.00 million $1.81 25.15

Artesian Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Severn Trent. Artesian Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Severn Trent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Severn Trent 0 3 2 0 2.40 Artesian Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Severn Trent and Artesian Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Severn Trent currently has a consensus target price of $2,932.50, indicating a potential upside of 9,061.20%. Given Severn Trent’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Severn Trent is more favorable than Artesian Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Severn Trent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of Artesian Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of Artesian Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Severn Trent and Artesian Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Severn Trent N/A N/A N/A Artesian Resources 17.36% 9.24% 2.44%

Dividends

Severn Trent pays an annual dividend of $1.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Artesian Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Severn Trent pays out 191.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Artesian Resources pays out 63.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Artesian Resources has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Artesian Resources beats Severn Trent on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses. The Business Services segment generates renewable energy from anaerobic digestion, hydropower, wind turbines, and solar panels; property development; and offers affinity products and search services. It also provides services to municipal and industrial clients, including the Ministry of Defence and the Coal Authority for design, build, and operation of water and wastewater treatment facilities and networks. Severn Trent PLC was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Coventry, the United Kingdom.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware. It also provides contract water and wastewater services; water, sewer, and internal service line protection plans; and wastewater management services, as well as design, construction, and engineering services. In addition, the company offers services to other water utilities, including operations and billing functions; owns real estate properties, including land for office buildings, a water treatment plant, and wastewater facility; and provides design, installation, maintenance, and repair services related to existing or proposed storm water management systems. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 94,600 customers in Delaware; 2,600 customers in Maryland; and 40 customers in Pennsylvania through 1,442 miles of transmission and distribution mains. Artesian Resources Corporation was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.

