First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.92

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.92 and traded as high as $19.32. First Community shares last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 12,164 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

First Community Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $144.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.55.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 million. First Community had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 20.36%. On average, analysts forecast that First Community Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. First Community’s payout ratio is presently 29.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Community by 314.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Community during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Community during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Community during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in First Community by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

