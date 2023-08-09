First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director R Craig Kennedy Sells 1,500 Shares

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total value of $289,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

First Solar Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FSLR opened at $196.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 134.32 and a beta of 1.37. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.51 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSLR. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on First Solar from $334.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on First Solar from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Solar by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 13.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in First Solar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

