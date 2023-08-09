Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Stock Price Down 3%

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.70 and last traded at $16.95. 17,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 11,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.47.
Fortress Biotech Trading Down 3.0 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26.
Fortress Biotech Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.1953 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Fortress Biotech’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.83%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortress Biotech
Fortress Biotech Company Profile
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fortress Biotech
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.