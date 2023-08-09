Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Stock Price Down 3%

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)'s stock price traded down 3% on Tuesday. The company traded as low as $16.70 and last traded at $16.95. 17,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 11,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.47.

Fortress Biotech Trading Down 3.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26.

Fortress Biotech Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.1953 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Fortress Biotech’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fortress Biotech stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

