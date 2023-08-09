Fosun International Ltd Buys 13,017 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 64.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,017 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.5% of Fosun International Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.0% in the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 56,766 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 2,361 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its position in Apple by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 62,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $179.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.81 and a 200 day moving average of $169.26.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.86.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

