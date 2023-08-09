Fosun International Ltd Purchases 13,017 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,017 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.5% of Fosun International Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $179.80 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.26.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.86.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

