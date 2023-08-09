Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) PT Raised to $130.00 at Bank of America

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.71.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Fox Factory

Fox Factory Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $113.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Fox Factory has a one year low of $73.05 and a one year high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.86.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fox Factory had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $400.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fox Factory

In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $58,233.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $58,233.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2,515.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

About Fox Factory

(Get Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.