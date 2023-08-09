Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0593 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $7.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $99,000.

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.