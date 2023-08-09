Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $84.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $78.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FRPT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Freshpet from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.93.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.10.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 31.2% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Freshpet by 873.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter worth $66,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Freshpet by 130.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter worth $143,000.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

