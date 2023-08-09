Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CEO Barry Biffle Sells 223,647 Shares

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) CEO Barry Biffle sold 223,647 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $1,775,757.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,356,263.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Barry Biffle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 4th, Barry Biffle sold 250,000 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $2,020,000.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Barry Biffle sold 100,000 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $922,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Barry Biffle sold 50,000 shares of Frontier Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $467,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Barry Biffle sold 90,600 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $742,014.00.

On Friday, May 26th, Barry Biffle sold 178,990 shares of Frontier Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $1,480,247.30.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Barry Biffle sold 23,800 shares of Frontier Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $185,878.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Barry Biffle sold 92,700 shares of Frontier Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $743,454.00.

ULCC opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.02.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.73 million. Frontier Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 1,838.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Frontier Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Frontier Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after buying an additional 120,090 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Frontier Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Frontier Group from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. 500.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.09.

About Frontier Group



Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

