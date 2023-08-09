Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CFO Sells $1,515,412.64 in Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) CFO James G. Dempsey sold 183,464 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $1,515,412.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,807.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.02. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $15.25.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Frontier Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Frontier Group by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Frontier Group by 1,838.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ULCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Frontier Group from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, 500.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

