Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) PT Lowered to $9.00

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Frontier Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 500.com reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.02. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.73 million. Frontier Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $2,020,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,275,406.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $2,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,275,406.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 183,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $1,515,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,807.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,100,501 shares of company stock valued at $9,108,809. Corporate insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 45.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Frontier Group by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 1,838.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

