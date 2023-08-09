Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Sets New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 162864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Specifically, CEO Barry Biffle sold 23,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $185,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,684 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,152.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 23,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $185,878.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,152.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 183,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $1,515,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,807.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,100,501 shares of company stock worth $9,108,809. 83.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Frontier Group from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Frontier Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Frontier Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.09.

Frontier Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.02.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Frontier Group by 45.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Frontier Group by 89.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

