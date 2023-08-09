Funding Circle (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) versus Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Critical Contrast

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) and Funding Circle (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Open Lending and Funding Circle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Lending 33.36% 26.08% 14.75% Funding Circle N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Open Lending and Funding Circle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Open Lending 1 3 6 0 2.50 Funding Circle 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Open Lending currently has a consensus target price of $10.38, suggesting a potential upside of 1.22%. Funding Circle has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8,663.14%. Given Funding Circle’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Funding Circle is more favorable than Open Lending.

90.8% of Open Lending shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Open Lending shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Open Lending and Funding Circle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Open Lending $167.89 million 7.37 $66.62 million $0.44 23.30 Funding Circle N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Open Lending has higher revenue and earnings than Funding Circle.

Summary

Open Lending beats Funding Circle on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers. The company's LPP products include loan analytics, risk-based loan pricing, risk modeling, and automated decision technology for automotive lenders. Open Lending Corporation was founded in 2000 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small and medium enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions. The company acts as a special purpose bankruptcy remote entity that issues loan payment dependent debt securities to accredited investors. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

